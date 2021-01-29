PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 7%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.56 and last traded at $85.11. Approximately 1,549,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,009,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get PVH alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 87.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.