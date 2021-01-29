Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Down 6%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.20. 766,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 664,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $63.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.33.

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

