Pundi X (NPXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.30 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $101.48 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00852816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.31 or 0.04140992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017358 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

