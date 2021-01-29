PumaPay Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $48,195.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00066757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.05 or 0.00874711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.38 or 0.04140592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017753 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,832,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

PumaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

