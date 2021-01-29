Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Main First Bank upgraded Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

