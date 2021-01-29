Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,050,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Puget Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 143,243,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,315,328. Puget Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Puget Technologies alerts:

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, develops and sells personal 3D printers. The company offers its printers under the My3DP name. It also develops and distributes B-29 energy drinks; and various medical marijuana products. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Puget Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puget Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.