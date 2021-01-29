PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $33,092.50 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC opened at $138.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.42, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

