Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Financial Analysis

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Financial and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Financial -0.12% 6.06% 0.44% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prudential Financial and Federal Life Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Financial 0 10 3 0 2.23 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Prudential Financial currently has a consensus target price of $76.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.08%. Given Prudential Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Prudential Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Risk & Volatility

Prudential Financial has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prudential Financial and Federal Life Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Financial $58.13 billion 0.55 $4.19 billion $11.69 6.95 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.87 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Prudential Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Prudential Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prudential Financial beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block. The company offers asset management public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. It provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The company develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. It also offers individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. In addition, the company provides third-party life, health, Medicare, and property and casualty products to retail shoppers through its digital and independent agent channels. It offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

