Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGAOY. Barclays lowered Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus has an average rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

