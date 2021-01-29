Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Shares of PROV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $119.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

