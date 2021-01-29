Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

PROV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

