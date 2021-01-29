Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PVBC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,756. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. TheStreet raised Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

