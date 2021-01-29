ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.81 ($16.24).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) stock opened at €14.94 ($17.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.60 ($17.17). The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

