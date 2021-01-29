ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Trading 5.3% Higher

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.04. 8,972,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 2,990,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QID. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 490,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

