ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 8.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price were down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.00 and last traded at $95.08. Approximately 46,657,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 33,933,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

