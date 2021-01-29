ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Down 5.9%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.50 and last traded at $99.76. 2,205,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,622,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 87.1% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

