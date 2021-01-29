ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB opened at $96.39 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.55.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

