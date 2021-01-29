ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.84. 7,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 2,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) by 444.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.37% of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

