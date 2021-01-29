ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 1,225,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,098,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 68,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.