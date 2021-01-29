Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.61 or 0.00772499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.17 or 0.03774455 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013597 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

