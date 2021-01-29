Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. Prologis also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.00 EPS.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.40 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

