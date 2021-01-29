Profile Utility Token (PUT) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $187,736.26 and approximately $5.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,146.87 or 1.00230784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

