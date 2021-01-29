Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Short Interest Update

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Procyon stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Procyon has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.00.

About Procyon

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems primarily in the United States. The company offers advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions under the AMERIGEL brand name.

