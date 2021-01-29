Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Short Interest Update

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Procyon stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Procyon has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Procyon
