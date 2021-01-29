Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $160.83. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

