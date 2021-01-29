Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $166.37 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

