Private Capital Group LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $91.02 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

