Private Capital Group LLC Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 11,235.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 463,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,357,000 after purchasing an additional 459,516 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 838.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 122,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,687,476.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,492 shares of company stock worth $29,498,372 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.