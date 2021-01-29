Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 889 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

