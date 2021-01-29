Private Capital Group LLC Acquires 213 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.34 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

