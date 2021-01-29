Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PRZM stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Prism Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc in September 2015.

