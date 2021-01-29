PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 44,725.0% in January

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 44,725.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 782,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About PreveCeutical Medical
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.