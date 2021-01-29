PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 44,725.0% in January

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a growth of 44,725.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 782,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,009. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

