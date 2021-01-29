Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,001,000 after buying an additional 320,057 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after buying an additional 4,139,140 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,727,893 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,705,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 254,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,050. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

