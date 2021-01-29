Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 25.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 33,389 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

