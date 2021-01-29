Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT Raised to $14.00

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:DTIL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 844,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,359. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $133,209.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,913 shares of company stock valued at $436,359. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.