Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Up 14%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price rose 14% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 5,431,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 2,084,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 6,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696 in the last three months. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 557,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precigen by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Precigen during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Precigen by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

