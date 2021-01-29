PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.76. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

