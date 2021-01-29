PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist started coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PPD by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,608. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 215.67. PPD has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

