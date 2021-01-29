Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.77

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and traded as high as $5.18. Potbelly shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 137,252 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

