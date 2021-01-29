PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 20% against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $177,398.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,143,277,846 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

