Popular Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 761 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 693% compared to the typical volume of 96 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 114.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

