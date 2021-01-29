Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 1,649,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,523. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

