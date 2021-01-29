Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $145.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.79. Polaris has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 356.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

