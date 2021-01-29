Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

PIF opened at C$22.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$354.01 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.59 and a 52-week high of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.57.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.02 million.

About Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

