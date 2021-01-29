Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.