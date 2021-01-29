Playgroundz Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $822,385.63 and approximately $4,690.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

