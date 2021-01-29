Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Shares Down 9.8%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price traded down 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.61. 2,083,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,165,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $267.27 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 2.31.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

