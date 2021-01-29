Pivotal Research Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $340.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock valued at $382,888,556. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

