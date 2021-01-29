Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.