Pirl (PIRL) Trading Up 84.3% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $20,695.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,118.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.30 or 0.03813267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00383771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.86 or 0.01156901 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 188.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.00483499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00395894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00238994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

