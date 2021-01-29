Piper Sandler Weighs in on Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Esquire Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Esquire Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Esquire Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.